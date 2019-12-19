Kristen Bell to be Honored at Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that award-winning actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Kristen Bell will receive the fourth annual #SeeHer Award at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

The star-studded gala will once again be hosted by film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs, and broadcast live on The CW Television Network on Sunday, January 12, from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET (delayed PT).

The #SeeHer Award recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement, to push boundaries on changing stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape. SeeHer is the leading global movement for accurate portrayals of women and girls in media. Led by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), SeeHer is a collective of leading marketers committed to creating advertising and supporting content that portrays women and girls as they really are. Previous award recipients are Viola Davis, Gal Gadot, and Claire Foy.

Kristen Bell currently stars in the NBC series The Good Place, opposite Ted Danson, and was recently seen reprising her role as the titular character in the revival of the popular series Veronica Mars, on Hulu. She can currently be seen in the box office smash Frozen 2 reprising her role as Anna. Additionally, Bell serves as executive producer and appears in the second season of Encore, on Disney+.

Her film credits include: Frozen, Bad Moms, Bad Moms 2, Pandas, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, Like Father, CHIPs, How to Be a Latin Lover, The Lifeguard, The Boss, Hit & Run, Movie 43, Some Girls, Writers, Big Miracle, You Again, Burlesque, When in Rome, Couples Retreat, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Pulse, Serious Moonlight, and David Mamet’s Spartan. Her television credits include: House of Lies, Veronica Mars, Parks & Recreation, Unsupervised, Deadwood, Heroes, and Party Down.

Her Broadway credits include The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and The Crucible, opposite Liam Neeson and Laura Linney. Her Off-Broadway credits include Reefer Madness and A Little Night Music.

Critics’ Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most-accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

The 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

Follow the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Twitter and Instagram @CriticsChoice and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards.