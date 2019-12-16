Investigation Discovery to Air Special on Aileen Wuornos

Aileen Wuornos is known as being one of the most notorious female serial killers of all time. Her story was the inspiration for the movie Monster and helped Charlize Theron win an Oscar for her portrayal of Aileen.

Now Investigation Discovery is doing their own documentary on her, set to air New Years Day. More details are below:

Via press release:

Starting in late 1989 through November 1990, seven men in and around Marion County, Florida fell victim to an elusive serial killer. As detectives slowly pieced together the evidence, they discovered the killer they were after was a woman named Aileen Wuornos. Her subsequent arrest and trial would forever solidify her place in history as America’s most notorious female serial killer. Now, the second installment of ID’s MIND OF A MONSTERinvestigative series features chilling new insights into Wuornos’s life and personality, utilizing personal letters and drawings from Aileen herself to help paint a picture of the twisted motives behind her deadly actions. AILEEN WUORNOS: MIND OF A MONSTER premieres Wednesday, January 1 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery, the #1 network for true-crime and mystery programming.

“Coming off of the success of the first installment exploring Ted Bundy, theMIND OF A MONSTER franchise offers a glimpse into the depraved minds of serial killers in an attempt to comprehend their despicable crimes,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “This special will look deeper into Aileen Wuornos than ever before, providing insight into whether she was acting in self-defense as she claims, or if she was, simply, ‘America’s most cold-blooded female serial killer.’”

The details of Aileen’s crimes are laid out through new interviews with those closest to the case, including members of the Marion County Police Department, members of the defense and prosecution teams, forensic specialists, family members of the victims, and most notably, Aileen’s best friend Dawn Botkins. Botkins saved the letters and drawings Aileen sent her while incarcerated and shares them throughout the special, providing insight into Aileen’s complicated thought process surrounding the crimes. AILEEN WUORNOS: MIND OF A MONSTER reveals the most intimate look into Wuornos’ life from beginning to end, from her troubled childhood to her eventual transformation into a prolific serial killer.

AILEEN WUORNOS: MIND OF A MONSTER is produced for Investigation Discovery by Arrow Media with Sam Starbuck as executive producer, John Owens as series producer and Tom Brisley as creative director. For Investigation Discovery, Eugenie Vink is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 85 million U.S. households. From harrowing crimes to in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries behind these “real people, real stories”, the always revealing network challenges our understanding of culture, society and the human condition. The #1 network for women in all of cable, ID’s programming is available in both high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD), as well as anytime and anywhere through the network’s TV Everywhere offering, IDGO. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network’s true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. For additional information about ID, please visit InvestigationDiscovery.com.