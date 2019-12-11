GetTV to Air New Live in Front of a Studio Audience

On Friday, December 20 at 9 PM ET, getTV will air the original episodes of the classic Norman Lear-produced sitcoms “All in the Family” and “Good Times” that ABC is re-creating two days earlier on Wednesday, December 18 on “Live in Front of a Studio Audience.”

Both shows are part of getTV’s “First Families of Funny” weekday comedy programming, with four back to back episodes of “All in the Family” airing Monday thru Friday from 8-10PM (and two more from 5-6AM) and two back to back episodes of “Good Times” airing Monday thru Friday from 12midnight – 1AM (and single episodes at 8AM and 11 AM).

“All in the Family” stars Carroll O’Connor, Jean Stapleton, Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers as the Bunkers, a working-class family living in 1970’s Queens, New York; and “Good Times,” a spin-off of the “All in the Family” spin off “Maude,” starred Esther Rolle, John Amos, Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis and Ralph Carter as the struggling Evans family living in a Chicago housing project in the ‘70’s.

Check your local listings for GetTV and show airings.