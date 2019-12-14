Christmas in the White House: Meet Alison Victoria

Christmas in the White House is a special, fun tradition that airs on HGTV every year. We always get to see fun moments, beautiful decorations and of course, a lot of Christmas spirit.

This year, the special event will air on December 15th and is hosted by Brady Bunch alum Maureen McCormick and Wind City Rehab host Alison Victoria. In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Alison revealed that she is thrilled to return to the White House and host the special. While she could not give too much away as to what we will see, she did say that there are a lot of amazing moments throughout the special. The Spirit of America theme this year will feature some historical moments and landmarks that you will have to see to believe. Hosting this special is something that is very near and dear to Alison’s heart and she loos forward to learning something new every year.

Alison also spoke very highly of her co-host Maureen McCormick. She had nothing but lovely things to say about her and thinks she is wonderful person that made it a wonderful, positive experience.

So what is Alison’s favorite holiday tradition? She loves to take a four day weekend with her loved ones and spend time off the grid relaxing and doing fun winter activities. She looks forward to doing more as the holiday season progresses and sharing the time with those she loves!