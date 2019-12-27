Celebrity Spotlight: Paula Patton

Paula Patton is as sweet as she is talented, and is probably one of the most relatable people in Hollywood. Talking to her is like meeting a friend for coffee or a good glass of wine; just fun, light conversation and lots of positivity.

TVGrapevine recently spoke to Paula in an exclusive interview. Below are some of the highlights from our chat:

1. Her latest movie is called Sacrifice and is set to be released in 2020. In the movie, she plays the role of Daniella, an entertainment lawyer who is hardworking and deals with a lot of rich and famous clients. However, the more she works, the more her life and past coach up with her. It is a very interesting role for her to play and she looks forward to seeing the fan reaction.

2. Paula had nothing but good things to say about her experience in making the movie. She loved the storyline, script and role, all of which made it a joy to film. She also loved working with the cast and crew. She spoke very highly of all those involved and said that by the end of he movie, everyone became like family. It was a wonderful bond that she will never forget.

3. Now that Sacrifice is getting ready to debut, Paula is hard at work on several other projects. One of them is a movie based on a book that she loves. While the specifics are remaining under wraps as of now, she promises that fans will love it. She also is excited for it because the book is one she loves and something she has been wanting to option for a long time.

4. Fans would be surprised to know that Paula is a huge fan of nature and the outdoors. In fact, she and her son love to go hiking and exploring every chance they get. Their long term goal is to visit every national park in the country. For them, it is a wonderful way to relax and bond.

5. The best thing about Paula, however, is her sunny personality and positive outlook on life. Throughout the entire interview, she was sweet, charming and humble. She had nothing but good things to say about everything (and everyone) in her life and said that she always chooses to look a the best in every situation. According to her ‘it is all about perspective’ and it is truly what helps her shine and stand out above the rest.