Beat Shazam Holiday Sneak Peek

Seasonal Classics Mix With Music’s Biggest Hit Songs,

As Contestants Race For A Chance to Win the Ultimate Holiday Gift of $1,000,000!

Viewers Can Win Big at Home Again by PlayingAlong on the Shazam App for the Chance to Win $10,000!

https://youtu.be/NBTaKWoElBc

“BEAT SHAZAM” Holiday Episode Info: