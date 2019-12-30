Bachelor Peter Weber Wants to Leave the Windmill Behind

Peter Weber may be putting his heart on the line on the new season of The Bachelor but that doesn’t mean he wants the whole world to know the dirty details. He recently opened up to People Magazine about his experience on The Bachelorette and how his sexual experiences with Hannah Brown became common knowledge.

“A whole part of my life has just been blown up in the public,” Weber revealed in a recent interview with the magazine. He is of course referring to the After the Final Rose taping in July, where Brown revealed that the couple had had sex four times in a windmill while on a date in Greece. “My private life is my private life is my private life and I don’t like that it defines me.”

He went on to say that there is more to him than the windmill and he wants to leave it in the past where it belongs, especially out of respect for his future wife.

The new season of The Bachelor premieres this Monday on ABC. Check your local listings for showtimes.

Credit PEOPLE: https://people.com/tv/the-bachelor-peter-weber-sex-life-windmill/