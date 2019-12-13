Amazon to Release New Ted Bundy Special, Book

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer is a five-part docuseries that reframes infamous serial killer Ted Bundy’s crimes from a female perspective, uncovering the disturbing and profound way in which his pathological hatred of women collided with the culture wars and feminist movement of the 1970s, culminating in what is perhaps the most infamous true crime saga of our time.

The series is anchored by the story of Bundy’s longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall and her daughter Molly, who, after nearly 40 years of silence, are sharing their experiences with new unsettling details about Bundy, the inconceivable pull he had on women, and an abundant archive of never-before-seen family photos.

They are joined by a chorus of female voices, including survivors of Bundy’s attacks – some of whom are stepping forward for the first time – with chilling accounts that will forever change the Bundy narrative and provoke a discussion around gender politics that hauntingly resonates today.

Women featured in the docuseries and featured in the trailer include: Elizabeth Kendall, Bundy’s longtime girlfriend; Barbara Grossman, a reporter at KUTV Salt Lake City; Kathleen McChesney, a detective for the King County Sheriff’s Department in Seattle; Py Bateman, founder of the Feminist Karate Union at the University of Washington; Phyllis Armstrong, a student at the University of Washington and friend of Bundy victim Georgann Hawkins; Molly Kendall, Elizabeth Kendall’s daughter; Karen Sparks, a survivor who is believed to be Bundy’s first victim; Polly Nelson, one of Bundy’s post-conviction lawyers; and Laura Healy, sister to Bundy victim Lynda Healy.

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer is a production of Amazon Studios and Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Studios company. Producer/Director Trish Wood was a journalist for the CBC where she spent a decade reporting and producing investigative documentaries for the network’s award-winning current affairs program The Fifth Estate.

The launch of the series will also coincide with the release of an updated and expanded edition of Kendall’s 1981 memoir The Phantom Prince: My Life with TedBundy, which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.com. Audible will also release the audio version of the memoir in 2020.