Will Smith Resigns from Academy
Will Smith has resigned from the Academy in wake of his actions during this week’s Academy Awards. As previously reported, he slapped comedian Chris Rock after the Everybody Hates Chris made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
The King Richard actor released the following statement regarding his decision:
“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” he said.
“I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,” he concluded.
David Rubin, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences responded with his own statement:
“We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith‘s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”
More news will be reported as it becomes available.
More Stories
Bruce Willis Retiring From Acting
Susan Lucci’s Husband Helmut Huber Dead at 84
Will Smith Apologizes for Chris Rock Incident During Best Actor Speech