Read Time: 50 Second

Susan Lucci’s Husband Helmut Huber Dead at 84

Sad news for Hollywood today. Helmut Huber, husband of iconic soap opera star Susan Lucci, has died. He was 84 years old.

A rep for the family released the following statement to the media:

“A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply. With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest. Mr. Huber who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria was a first-rate skier, and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club.”

Susan’s publicist Jessica Sciacchitano released a second statement, saying, “Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.” His cause of death was not released as of press time. TVGrapevine sends condolences and love to his loved ones during this time.

