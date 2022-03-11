0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 2 Second

Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club Canceled After Two Seasons

This show is adjourned. TVGrapevine has learned that Netflix has canceled The Baby-Sitters Club after two seasons.

The show starred Sophie Grace, Shay Rudolph, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Kyndra Sanchez, Vivian Watson and Anais Lee as the titular cast. Alicia Silverstone, Marc Evan Jackson and Mark Mark Feuerstein rounded out the cast in supporting roles.

Series creator and showrunner Rachel Shukert released the following statement to the media:

“I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be.”

“It was a dream come true. Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come,” she concluded.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media