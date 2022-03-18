March 19, 2022

ICYMI: Celebrities Collaborate with GoBioTix

Sammi Turano March 18, 2022
With the recent spotlight on gut health more apparent than ever – GoBiotix is a brand that’s mission is to assist health-conscious people in achieving optimal human performance by pairing clean nutrition with high-quality nutraceuticals. GoBiotix works with notable doctors, nutritionists, scientists, and nutraceutical formulation experts to create breakthroughs in elevating human performance!

The Co-Founder of GoBiotix, Peter Kanaat and Teddi Mellencamp talk about the importance of nutrition and wellness for your well-being to the event attendees. 

 

^ Pictured above (L-R) Kyle Richards, Tamra Judge, and Teddi Mellencamp check out the GoBiotix station filled with their gut healthy supplements.

Whether you are constantly on the go or you’re someone with a stable routine, GoBiotix want to introduce you to the power of beneficial microbes aka “Good Bacteria” to help you transform your life with the help of GoBiotix’s products.  

About GoBiotix: Co-Founded by Peter Kanaat, GoBiotix is a Los Angeles-based health and wellness brand focused on helping ordinary people struggling with gut health. 

 

GoBiotix knows that old habits die hard. Americans are not changing their dietary habits anytime soon. However, GoBiotix aims to help supplement a healthy way of life by using products that work to actively improve health and wellness. 

 

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
