ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Payroll, a Waterwall and Valley Forge

The episode opens with Drew (Thomas Middleditch) and Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) talking. She wants to talk, but he says he needs more time. She says they will talk later.

Gina calls the staff meeting to order and goes over business. Gideon (Darryl Stephens) fusses over a patient.

Althea (Anna Maria Horsford) wants to talk, but Gina wants to talk about a rival nursing home poaching their residents. Gabby (Kether Donahue) says she should name call on Facebook to take away their business, but Gina shuts that down.

Althea says she is going to work at the rival nursing home. Everyone is shocked and Gina begins to sing.

At dinner, Spencer (Jim Beaver) sits next to Bette (Jane Seymour). He talks about being in pain, while Norma (Linda Lavin) and Irene (Rondi Reed) tease him about having sex with Bette. Peter (Ben Vereen) wants to know what is happening, but he changes the subject once he finds out.

Gideon and Gabby tell her that there is no night shift because nobody made the schedule due to Althea leaving. They also tell her more residents are leaving to go to the rival place.

Later on, Gina calls the rival nursing home Golden Horizons, only to be put on hold again and again. Drew comes in and suggests they go undercover as a couple with Norma as her mom.

Irene joins the trio on the spy mission. They all fall in love with the place and give Asher (Ryan Cartwright) cover story as to why they are there. Irene and Norma snark on each other during the interview, driving Gina crazy.

Norma brings up Valley Hills. Asher says that he heard druggies and people having mental breakdowns on staff. He also boasts that he poached their best worker. Gina runs off in tears.

She ends up in a bar, where she cries about not knowing anything. As she drinks and eats nuts, Drew and Burt (DB Sweeney) go to talk to her. She thinks she failed her residents and the nursing home. Drew assures her she can still succeed. Burt tells her about his culinary school failures, which led to some success working at a women’s prison and meeting his wife.

Back at the home, everyone pitches in to help Gina with administration issues and by bad-mouthing Golden Horizons. Gina walks in and is surprised and touched by the generosity.

That night, Harry(Hector Elizondo) and Drew bond over a drink. Harry tells him to continue is road trip so he can move on from Gina.

Later on, Gina goes to visit Althea, who tells her that she was feeling unappreciated at Valley Hills. However, she doesn’t feel as fulfilled at Golden Horizons. Gina offers her a raise and and part ownership of Valley Hills. She needs time to think, which Gina understands. As she leaves, Althea asks her if she regrets owning the nursing home. Gina says no…..but runs away after a run in with Asher.

Drew is drinking by the fire when Gina comes by, saying Althea is coming back and to thank him again for his help. He tells her he was happy to help…..and that he is heading for Alaska. She is upset as she hugs him goodbye.

The episode ends with Gina running away.

