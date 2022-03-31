0 0

Celebrity Spotlight: Alina Burroughs and Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi

How would you describe Crime Scene Confidential?

Alina Burroughs: I would describe CSC as a journey into thought provoking & controversial criminal cases where forensic science and evidence are at the core. We look at cases where I navigate through the details while examining the role evidence played & I speak to the key players who were closest to the investigation for their perspective of the evidence. I also speak to family members who get the opportunity to introduce their loved ones to the world, not just through the tragedy of their death, but through who they were in their life. And we see the gritty reality of crime scenes- what we should expect on a scene versus what we’ve been told to expect from the glamorization of the role. The viewer should feel as if they are in my mind and following my thought process on a crime scene.

How would you describe True Conviction?

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: True Conviction focuses on homicide cases, through the lens of the prosecutor. Many people don’t realize that as homicide prosecutors, we are often involved in these investigations from the moment a crime occurs. The victim is always the forefront and focus of True Conviction. I want the audience to get to know the victims as they were in life, not only how they died. We also highlight the investigations and people who work so tirelessly on these cases, in their attempt to achieve true justice

Tell me a little bit about how your career got started.

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: I became a prosecutor straight out of law school. I spent 21 years at the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, 16 of those in Homicide. When I left the office in 2017 I was Chief of Trials in Homicide.

Alina Burroughs: I had my undergraduate degree and was working in the family business, which was in selection and training of law enforcement professionals. Part of my job responsibilities were to write practice tests on General Orders for various law enforcement agencies. (General Orders are basically Police procedure). I always gravitated towards the policies for Crime Scene Units. I was intrigued that there was a way to use science to solve cases and hold people accountable for their actions- to prove someone’s guilt or innocence factually and without bias. I called the local department that I held in high regard and asked what the qualifications were to be a Crime Scene Investigator and was told they had a 6 year requirement- you needed a combination of 6 years of school or experience in the field. Knowing I didn’t have the experience left me with one option- I had to get my master’s degree to even be considered. So, I got my master’s degree in 3 or 4 semesters- As fast as possible- (glutton for punishment) and applied for the job. The rest is- you know….

What made you decide to work on the project?

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: I always love projects that highlight strong women. Alina is a powerhouse and getting her forensic perspective on these cases is a treat for us all (me included!). We both worked for decades in this field (Alina as a CSI and me as a homicide prosecutor) and I love the matchup! We both care about these cases and I think putting our separate perspectives together gives the audience some great insight.

Alina Burroughs: I’ve been a teacher my whole adult life, I taught forensic science while I was a CSI and after. When I was a Sr. Investigator, I worked cold case homicides, some from before I was even born, and I loved the hope of opening a case file with such limited information and evidence- and I always thought what if I could solve this?? What if I could end the wondering? What if my eyes saw something that was overlooked? Not because I am so good, but because I want to change the world and Crime Scene is my passion. And this show enables me to roll everything I love into one- I get to reexamine cases, navigate the rest of the world through them, talk to the people who were closest to the investigations and help families keep the memories of their loves ones alive. And this show is different- because we’ve never seen this perspective before- not through the eyes of a CSI and because I am, by nature, an empath… it cannot help but be a delicate balance of forensic science and raw human emotion.



What do you hope people learn from it?

Alina Burroughs: I think everyone wants to trust the system. They want to believe there is justice- or that when there isn’t that someone is watching. I know that justice doesn’t always operate in the time frame we want it to- but it operates and I want people to know and trust that it is not a matter of IF it is a matter of WHEN. And there are men and women out there, working day and night watching for the smallest signs and finding the evidence that tells the ultimate truth.

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: The cases we focused on have been previously featured on my show True Conviction. Yet, they feel very new because we are highlighting footage and elements never before featured. Getting Alina’s fresh perspective based on her forensic analysis, coupled with our featured conversations, shows that there are always new things to see and find when it comes to homicide.



What is one moment you look forward to people seeing?

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: People too often think (and see) that the ‘homicide field’ belongs to men. Well, in the two chairs on this show, it’s two women!

Alina Burroughs: I look forward to viewers hearing some brand new insights that had not been previously considered, which is always the beauty of having a fresh set of eyes on a case, and the importance of collaboration in these moments. We all see things through the lens of our own experience. Cases are rarely -if ever, solved by a single person and this special truly highlights how it takes a team of people from the CSIs in the field to the Detectives and the Prosecutors in the courtroom to bring justice to fruition. Everyone has a unique skill to contribute to the process and I think the common bond we all share is being driven by this feeling of a higher purpose and a need to speak for those who have had that right taken.

What else are you working on?

Alina Burroughs: I do have a day job, so I work a normal 40 hour a week job in addition to the show. I would love to also write a book about the 12 years of crime scenes I’ve worked, or even get a podcast going. I have many plans!

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: I also have a weekly podcast, Anatomy of Murder. My partner on that project, Scott Weinberger, and I discuss various homicide cases each week, giving listeners our take based on the decades we’ve worked in this field.



Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

Alina Burroughs: I’ve had many careers- including zookeeper!

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: Hmm, my mom is from Iceland and I speak the language a bit: Icelandic. I also love Kinder Bueno chocolate and of course my favorite – peanut M & Ms!



What are some of your favorite true crime cases?

Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi: No favorites – I care about them all and think there is something to be learned from each one.

Alina Burroughs: I have to say the one case that I watched live that probably shaped my career path was the OJ Simpson case. Evidence played a huge role in the outcome of that case- and I was fortunate enough to have met Prosecutor Marcia Clark. She’s an amazing strong woman.

