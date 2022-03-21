0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 15 Second

American Song Contest Premiere Recap for 3/21/2022

Thirty seconds in and I am already loving Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson as co-hosts.

Eleven states/territories will be competing tonight, and everyone will have a chance to vote for their favorite.

First up: Yam Haus from Minnesota. Their song is called Ready to Go. It is a fun, catchy ballad that gives me nineties boy band vibes. The energy is fantastic and while the special effects make me a bit dizzy, I am here for it. This is a fantastic way to begin the show.

AleXa from Oklahoma: Her song is called Wonderland and reminds me of pop princess royalty. She has amazing, positive energy, personality for days and such a fun, unique look. Win or lose, she is going to be the next big thing in music. I am already picturing her collaborating with Kelly, Christina Aguilera and P!nk.

Snoop giving Indiana trivia is hilarious…..Indiana Jones was not born in Indiana….some things don’t make sense!

Kelsey Lamb from Arkansas: Never Like This gives off major Taylor Swift vibes. She has a sweet innocence about her that reminds me of Mandy Moore’s early singing days. She is adorable and sweet.

The state trivia is a great addition and a way to learn more about each place.

UG Skywalkin from Indiana: I like how his name is in honor of Uganda, which is where he is from originally. He is doing this in honor of his late father, who wanted him to live the American Dream. His song Love in My City is an ode to Indianapolis. He gives off major Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show vibes. Seriously, he is Snoop, Eminem, Kendrick, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent all rolled into one. The beats in this music are incredible and I think he is going to make it far in this competition.

Christian Pagan from Puerto Rico: He definitely has a Ricky Martin likability to him. He seems like so much fun and I feel like Loko would do great in clubs. I can also see him collaborating with J.Lo. at some point. This is one of my favorite performances of the night.

Michael Bolton from Connecticut: It is interesting that the show is having established singers on the show, but it really shows how talented the other contestants are as well. Michael is always fantastic, but tonight he takes it to a whole new level with Beautiful World. WOW.

Alisabeth Von Presley from Iowa: Her song Wonder has a lot of powerful moments. She is rock and roll through and through….and very pink! She reminds me of Rock and Roll Barbie and I am here for it!

Jake’O from Wisconsin: His song Feel Your Love makes me want to get up and dance. He seems like such a fun rock and roller and made me smile the entire time he was performing. He is in a class of his own with his singing and I am in LOVE.

Keyone Starr from Mississippi: She has the looks of Cynthia Bailey and the voice of Diana Ross. She brings her own level of DIVA to the stage and proves that she is a powerhouse in it to win it. WOW!

Ryan Charles from Wyoming: New Boot Goofin’ is a rap song with country vibes….but somehow it works. I feel like he can fit into either genre or even make this into a new, fun crossover. He definitely has the chops, look and talent to make it far.

Heuston from Rhode Island: What a way to end the night. He has major Rascal Flatts vibes and such a deep, soulful voice that just makes me melt. I cannot wait to see what he does next because I know it is going to be fantastic!

Tonight’s winner: Heuston from Rhode Island!

More next week, stay tuned!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media