All Three NCIS Shows Renewed for CBS

CBS has renewed all three hit dramas in the NCIS franchise for the 2022-2023 broadcast season. The returning CBS Original series are #1 broadcast series NCIS, top freshman drama NCIS: HAWAI`I and NCIS: LOS ANGELES. Additional renewals will be announced in the coming weeks.

“NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite NCIS: LOS ANGELES have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “With the strong new addition of NCIS: HAWAI`I, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

About NCIS

NCIS is the #1 broadcast series this season, delivering 11.11 million viewers and improving its new Monday 9:00 PM time slot by +149%. This season, NCIS has amassed over 95.8 billion potential social media impressions.

Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover and Katrina Law, with David McCallum, Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole, star. Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Horowitz, Mark Harmon, Scott Williams, David North and Donald P. Bellisario serve as executive producers. NCIS is produced by Belisarius Productions in association with CBS Studios. The series will return for season 20.

About NCIS: HAWAI`I

NCIS: HAWAI’I is currently averaging 8.29 million viewers and is a time period winner on Monday at 10:00 PM, improving the time slot by +26%. In addition, it’s virtually tied for #1 new drama. The series has amassed over 11 billion potential social media impressions during its freshman season.

Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan star. Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, Christopher Silber and Larry Teng serve as executive producers. NCIS: HAWAI`I is produced by CBS Studios. The series will return for season two.

About NCIS: LOS ANGELES

NCIS: LOS ANGELES is averaging 7.27 million viewers and is the top scripted program in its competitive time period Sunday at 10:00 PM. Season to date, it has amassed over 6 billion social media impressions. The show’s 300th episode will air Sunday, May 8. The series will return for season 14.

Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille and Gerald McRaney star. R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military and Kyle Harimoto serve as executive producers. NCIS: LOS ANGELES is produced by CBS Studios.

In addition to CBS Studios producing NCIS, NCIS: HAWAI`I and NCIS: LOS ANGELES, as previously reported, the Studio is expanding globally and producing a local version of the brand for Australia, with NCIS: SYDNEY for Network 10 and Paramount+ Australia.

These three dramas join the previously announced renewals of THE AMAZING RACE, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, CSI: VEGAS, GHOSTS, THE NEIGHBORHOOD, SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION, SURVIVOR, TOUGH AS NAILS and YOUNG SHELDON.

