The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 2/8/2022
- I don’t insult, I retaliate. I love this and live this.
- Jennifer is right, you don’t bring stuff like this up…..especially in public.
- I just realized Teresa is right. She brought up the alleged Evan affair at his party and then Margaret brought up Bill’s affair at her party after shaming Teresa.
- Joe was being really nasty to Gia. She had every right to talk back and make it clear she felt disrespected. Melissa also shouldn’t have talked down to her. They have to realize she is an adult and has the right to share her feelings. She also has every right to not want her father disrespected in her own home.
- How is Gia more mature than these adults?
- WOW, Bill cheated on Jen while she was pregnant? Or did she find out when she was pregnant?
- Also, if anyone is going to understand what Jennifer went through, it would be Dolores. She was in a similar situation with Frank.
- Wait…..Jennifer was trying to get dirt on Evan from FRANK? .Why would he have pictures, anyway?
- Dolores seems so sweet to the people helping her cook for the party. It is also hilarious that she is serving her dogs food and water on a tray.
- I am enjoying every minute of Dolores enjoying her newfound freedom. She deserves it.
- I don’t blame Jennifer for being upset seeing Margaret, but I also see Dolores and Margaret’s point on how she is being a hypocrite.
- The random brunette is just standing there like WTF while drinking her wine…..such a mood.
- I totally get why Jennifer got upset and left, but she also has to realize her behavior has consequences.
- More next week, stay tuned.
