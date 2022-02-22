Read Time:1 Minute, 38 Second
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Quick-Cap for 2/22/2022
- Dolores referred to Jackie as THIS? WTF does that even mean?
- Frank saying that Dolores is not the kind of woman you want to piss off….WOW. He is right though?
- These women call each other out for stuff….then turn and do the same exact thing. That is so rich.
- The guys completely ignoring the drama to do keg stands is such a mood….and I would totally be hanging out with them during said drama.
- Somehow, I do not think Dolores’s dog was amused by being dressed as a pink unicorn.
- Jackie’s session where she talks about her eating disorder is completely and utterly heartbreaking. I truly want her to get the help that she needs.
- Dolores and Frank may not have worked out romantically, but the love they have for their kids and each other (on a platonic level) is like no other.
- This shore trip is going to be a major disaster….even though Jen and Margaret made up and most of them are staying in different places.
- Putting the booze in the water jug would have been a great thing for the kegger.
- Everyone relaxing on the beach looks like so much fun. It is exactly what I want to be doing now….even though it is the dead of winter now.
- It looks like ‘did Joey and Dolores have sex’ will be a storyline this season.
- Now that Jackie’s comment about the affair is out in the open, there is no way there won’t be a fight later on.
- Teresa un-micing to talk to Louis makes me wonder if there is something going on.
- I thought Louis got stuck in traffic, why is that a need to question everything he is doing?
- Teresa is absolutely right, she is the one in the public eye, not Louis, she has the right to protect him.
- More next week, stay tuned!
