ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for A Free Scratcher and Feminine Wiles

The episode opens with a fake battle between Dr. Linkletter (Ed Begley Jr) and Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn)boxing style. In real life, the two are fighting over science, with Sheldon(Iain Armitage) putting in his two cents.

The men complain to President Hagemeyer (Wendie Malick), who wonders if they are talking about each other or Sheldon. She tries to be diplomatic, but ends up annoyed, especially when Sheldon gets involved. She ends up placating them all, but tells them not to say anything to avoid playing favorites.

Mary (Zoe Perry) is getting gas when the cashier gives her a scratch off ticket. She doesn’t want it, but doesn’t want him to have it either, since gambling is a sin. However, she takes it home with her anyway.

At the university, the men keep changing each others’ formulas and keep fighting. Sheldon tries to referee, but no avail. They go to President Hagemeyer, who seems indifferent to the situation.

Missy (Raegan Revord) finds the lottery ticket and scratches it, only to get caught by Mary. She gets yelled at and the ticket taken away. However, Mary finishes scratching it, only to win the $500 Missy was hoping to win. Missy reminds her that she prayed for it and is entitled to half.

Back at the university, President Hagemeyer is fed up with all three guys that she brings a new female doctor named Dr. Lee (Ming-Na Wen), who is confident she can help them and keep them in line. The guys continue to argue until she sets them straight.

Mary prays over the gambling debacle when George (Lance Barber) comes in, demanding to know why Missy is saying they are rich. She explains the lottery ticket fiasco and he says maybe it happened for a reason. He gives her some suggestions, including getting a dishwasher. Missy wonders when they stopped being fun. George says it was when they had kids.

Dr. Lee continues to hold the reigns, talking to the men in Mandarin and French. She mostly wants to know if Sheldon has an off switch, which gets the guys into her good graces.

Sheldon talks to Dr. Lee and tells her that he feels as if he is not being taken seriously. She tries to convince him otherwise, but he doesn’t believe her. He tries to give her more suggestions, but she tells him no in Klingon.

Mary and George argue over the lottery money and dishwasher, which leads to George taking the ticket and leaving.

Sheldon asks Missy for advice, but all she can do is offer how to be mean back.

Mary talks to MeeMaw (Annie Potts), who tells her how she can be a bit uptight. George for his part, talks to Principal Peterson (Rex Linn) about his issues with Mary. The Coopers are given sound advice on how to handle things, but also realize how things are changing between them.

When George gets home, he returns the lottery ticket. Mary says they should do something fun with the ticket and suggests seeing the Ice Capades. He tells her to keep thinking.

Sheldon works on being sneaky Captain Kirk style to get revenge on Dr. Lee. However, it ends up biting him in the rear when he is locked out of the classroom. He finds a way to break in and ends up setting off alarms. However, he ends up back on the team after begging and a note from his mom.

Dr. Lee and President Hagemeyer bond over being women in power in their fields. They share their struggles, triumphs and toast one another.

