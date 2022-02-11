0 0

ICYMI: The King’s Daughter

Fans have anticipated the release of the film “The King’s Daughter” directed by Sean McNamara (Soul Surfer, Spare Parts, The Miracle Season) a romantic fantasy set at Versailles featuring Pierce Brosnan and Kaya Scodelario, which debuted in theaters on January 21st, 2022.

“The King’s Daughter”, a family adventure film starring Pierce Brosnan, William Hurt, Kaya Scodelario, Benjamin Walker, Rachel Griffiths, Pablo Schreiber, and Bingbing Fan, and narrated by Oscar winner Julie Andrews, is set for a theatrical exclusive release at 1000 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Shot at the Palace of Versailles, Sean McNamara’s film is based on Vonda N. McIntyre’s 1997 novel The Moon and the Sun. It focuses on King Louis XIV (Brosnan), whose mission for immortality leads him to capture a mermaid’s (Fan) life force, seeing his immovable will challenged when his long-hidden illegitimate daughter (Scodelario) forms a bond with the magical creature.

Veteran family film producers Sean McNamara and David Brookwell produced for Brookwell McNamara Entertainment, alongside an international group of producers from Australia to America to France. “I’m so excited for the North American audience to see The King’s Daughter in theaters this January,” said McNamara.

Star-Studded Lineup

● Pierce Brosnan as King Louis XIV

● Kaya Scodelario as Marie-Josèphe

● Benjamin Walker as Yves De La Croix

● William Hurt as Père La Chaise

● Rachel Griffiths as Abbess

● Fan Bingbing as the Mermaid

● Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Jean-Michel Lintillac

● Paul Ireland as Benoit

● Pablo Schreiber as Dr. Labarthe

● Crystal Clarke as Magali

● Julie Andrews as Narrator

Trailer:https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=NjGSWdmVVHM

About Sean McNamara

Sean McNamara is an American director, writer, and producer with a focus on family dramas, including the breakout hit feature “Soul Surfer.” Previously, McNamara has helmed the films “Orphan Horse”, with Jon Voight; “The Miracle Season”, starring Erin Moriarty, Danika Yarosh, Helen Hunt, and William Hurt; “Raise Your Voice”, featuring Hilary Duff, “Hoovey”, “Field of Lost Shoes”; “Race To Space”, and “Spare Parts.”McNamara has produced many series and movies, including more than 500 episodes

for Hulu, Netflix, CBS, ABC, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, and Cartoon Network. McNamara co-created the hit TV series “Beyond the Break” for MTV Networks and was executive producer on Disney Channel’s “Even Stevens” and “That’s So Raven.” McNamara’s work for Disney Channel won him a BAFTA as well as five Emmy Awardnominations. He is a four-time nominee for the Directors Guild of America Awards. Furthermore, he received a prestigious Best Director Imagen Award, for “Spare Parts”,

and won Best Dramatic Feature at the GI Film Festival, for “Field of Lost Shoes.” “Soul Surfer”, “Spare Parts”, and “The Miracle Season” all earned an A+ on Cinemascore, among other accolades.

McNamara has worked with A-listers such as Pierce Brosnan and Dennis Quaid as wellas numerous Academy Award winners and nominees: Helen Hunt, William Hurt, Jon Voight, Marisa Tomei, Mira Sorvino, and James Woods.

