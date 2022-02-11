Read Time:1 Minute, 50 Second
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Snark and Highlights for 2/11/2022
- Todrick tells Cynthia she is safe this week. He is hoping that the POV is used this week and Chris Kirkpatrick gets backdoored.
- I am legit shocked that Chris Kattan is struggling so much in the house and that he decided to self-evict.
- That being said, his goodbye video was so sweet and heartfelt.
- POV time! Cynthia, Miesha, Carson, Lamar, Shanna and Todrick are all playing.
- Seeing Lamar riding the reindeer is the funniest, cutest thing I have ever seen. Shanna is right, he looks like a little kid riding the horsey at the grocery store.
- I don’t think reindeer could fly….but they are real, right? Lamar is such an icon!
- Shanna wins POV! I have to say this comp is probably one of my favorites.
- Miesha is now on a warpath trying to find a replacement nominee.
- Todd volunteers to go on the block, thinking he is guaranteed safety.
- Shanna uses the POV on Carson and Chris is now on the block.
- Miesha is ANGRY and says Shanna forced her hand in making this decision.
- Julie giving them headlines they want to hear in the form of a game is awesome.
- Wait, Kylie Jenner named her son WOLF?
- Everyone seems most shocked that Tom Brady retired from the NFL.
- This is some fight between Todd and Cynthia. He seems mad she kept her word to Teddi, but why? I wonder if something more happened.
- Chris’s final plea was so classy.
- In a unanimous vote, Chris is evicted from the Big Brother Household.
- Chris just proved he is a true class act and amazing man. I was voting for him to win, but there is hope for him to be America’s Favorite Houseguest.
- Of course, Carson would make the Bye, Bye, Bye reference in his goodbye video to Chris.
- HOH comp! Each eligible houseguest is sitting on a set chair on a wall. They will be hit by various products such as hairspray, makeup, etc. during the competition and the last one standing wins.
- They are airing the next episode DURING THE SUPER BOWL? THAT IS JUST MEAN!
- HOH winner announced Sunday, stay tuned.
