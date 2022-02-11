February 13, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Snark and Highlights for 2/11/2022

Sammi Turano
  • Todrick tells Cynthia she is safe this week. He is hoping that the POV is used this week and Chris Kirkpatrick gets backdoored.
  • I am legit shocked that Chris Kattan is struggling so much in the house and that he decided to self-evict.
  • That being said, his goodbye video was so sweet and heartfelt.
  • POV time! Cynthia, Miesha, Carson, Lamar, Shanna and Todrick are all playing.
  • Seeing Lamar riding the reindeer is the funniest, cutest thing I have ever seen. Shanna is right, he looks like a little kid riding the horsey at the grocery store.
  • I don’t think reindeer could fly….but they are real, right? Lamar is such an icon!
  • Shanna wins POV! I have to say this comp is probably one of my favorites.
  • Miesha is now on a warpath trying to find a replacement nominee.
  • Todd volunteers to go on the block, thinking he is guaranteed safety.
  • Shanna uses the POV on Carson and Chris is now on the block.
  • Miesha is ANGRY and says Shanna forced her hand in making this decision.
  • Julie giving them headlines they want to hear in the form of a game is awesome.
  • Wait, Kylie Jenner named her son WOLF?
  • Everyone seems most shocked that Tom Brady retired from the NFL.
  • This is some fight between Todd and Cynthia. He seems mad she kept her word to Teddi, but why? I wonder if something more happened.
  • Chris’s final plea was so classy.
  • In a unanimous vote, Chris is evicted from the Big Brother Household.
  • Chris just proved he is a true class act and amazing man. I was voting for him to win, but there is hope for him to be America’s Favorite Houseguest.
  • Of course, Carson would make the Bye, Bye, Bye reference in his goodbye video to Chris.
  • HOH comp! Each eligible houseguest is sitting on a set chair on a wall. They will be hit by various products such as hairspray, makeup, etc. during the competition and the last one standing wins.
  • They are airing the next episode DURING THE SUPER BOWL? THAT IS JUST MEAN!
  • HOH winner announced Sunday, stay tuned.

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
