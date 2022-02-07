0 0

Beijing Olympics: Days 3-5

Three-time world champion and 2018 Olympian Nathan Chen headlines the 2022 Winter Olympics men’s figure skating short program in pursuit of an individual gold medal tonight live on NBC and Peacock. Chen was a member of the U.S. team that took home the silver medal and highest-ever American finish in the figure skating team event in Beijing and earned the second-highest men’s short program score in history (111.71).

Primetime coverage on NBC and Peacock begins at 8 p.m. ET and features live coverage of the men’s figure skating short program (also presented live at 8:15 p.m. ET on USA Network) and men’s alpine skiing Super-G, as well as 2018 Olympic bronze medalist and Team USA flag bearer Brittany Bowe in the women’s speed skating 1500m final.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Three-time world champion and 2018 Olympian Nathan Chen headlines the men’s figure skating short program in pursuit of an individual gold medal tonight live on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock (also presented live at 8:15 p.m. ET on USA Network). Groups 1, 2 and 3 will be presented live at 8:15 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, while action in groups 4 and 5, featuring Chen, will air tonight live on NBC and Peacock.

2018 Olympian Ryan Cochran-Siegle and 2014 Olympian Travis Ganong will lead the U.S. alpine skiing team in the men’s Super-G tonight live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

2018 Olympic bronze medalist and Team USA flag bearer Brittany Bowe competes in the women’s speed skating 1500m final tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

One of the fiercest rivalries in sports and a rematch of the 2018 women’s hockey gold medal game will be presented when the U.S. plays Canada in pool play tonight live at 11:10 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Pre-game coverage begins at 10:45 p.m. ET. The U.S. is undefeated in Group A through three games after defeating Switzerland 8-0 yesterday.

The women’s freestyle skiing big air final will air tonight live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. 2018 Olympian Darian Stevens looks to vie for a spot on the podium, while Eileen Gu of China is also expected to be a medal contender.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and the winningest slalom skier in World Cup history Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to continue her quest for multiple medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in the women’s slalom tomorrow live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The event marks the latest chapter in a rivalry between Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, who have combined to win 39 of the past 42 World Cup slalom races.

2018 Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim makes her 2022 Winter Olympics debut in women’s snowboarding halfpipe qualifying tomorrow live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock (also presented live at 8:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, who is competing in his fifth Olympic Games, headlines the men’s snowboarding halfpipe qualifying field tomorrow live at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

In the Olympic debut of big air in freestyle skiing, 2018 Olympian Alex Hall is expected to be a medal contender in the event, with the final airing tomorrow live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Maria Taylor and NBC News’ Craig Melvin will co-host NBC Olympics’ Tuesday primetime coverage, with Taylor at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., and Melvin in Beijing. Mike Tirico will host primetime coverage from Stamford on Wednesday and Thursday before traveling to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI..

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Chloe Kim aims to contend for a medal in the women’s snowboarding halfpipe final Wednesday live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. She looks to defend the gold medal after winning the event in 2018.

Live coverage of the men’s figure skating free skate will be presented Wednesday in primetime on NBC, USA Network and Peacock. Coverage of groups 1 and 2 will be presented live at 8:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, while action in groups 3 and 4 will air on NBC and Peacock.

The men’s alpine skiing combined slalom (live at 1:15 am ET) and downhill (at 8 pm ET) will be presented Wednesday on NBC and Peacock. The U.S. are two-time winners of the event with Ted Ligety in 2006 and Bode Miller in 2010

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7 (DAY 3)

NBC

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Biathlon – 15km Individual

Mixed Team Ski Jumping – Normal Hill

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Figure Skating – Short Program (LIVE)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Super G (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Big Air Final (LIVE)

Women’s Short Track – 500m Final

Women’s Speed Skating – 1500m Final

9:30 p.m. – 10:05 p.m. PT

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)

1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Short Track – 1000m Final

Women’s Luge – First & Second Runs

USA NETWORK

9:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Women’s Biathlon – 15km Individual

Mixed Team Ski Jumping – Normal Hill

12:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill

Figure Skating – Women’s Free Skate Team Event

Mixed Doubles Curling – Italy vs. Sweden Semifinal

Women’s Speed Skating – 1500m

Women’s Luge – First & Second Runs

Women’s Biathlon – 15km Individual

8:15 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Men’s Figure Skating – Short Program (LIVE)

10:45 p.m. – 11:10 p.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Pregame Show

11:10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)

1:30 a.m. – 2:50 a.m.

Snowboard – Parallel Giant Slalom Finals (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Great Britain vs. Norway Semifinal

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Italy vs. Sweden Semifinal

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8 (DAY 4)

NBC

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Biathlon – 20km Individual

Women’s Luge – Third & Final Runs

Men’s & Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – Individual Sprint Finals

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom First Run (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboard – Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Big Air Final (LIVE)

Men’s Speed Skating – 1500m Final

8 p.m. – 8:35 p.m. PT

Women’s Snowboard – Snowboard Cross Qualifying (LIVE)

11:35 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom Final Run (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboard – Halfpipe Qualifying (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboard – Snowboard Cross Qualifying

USA NETWORK

3 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.

Men’s & Women’s Cross-Country Skiing (LIVE)

Individual Sprint Qualifying

Individual Sprint Finals

Men’s Biathlon – 20km Individual (LIVE)

Women’s Luge

Final Run (LIVE)

Third Run

9:20 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Men’s Speed Skating – 1500m Final

Snowboard – Parallel Giant Slalom Finals

Men’s Biathlon – 20km Individual

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Gold Medal Game

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Canada

7:30 p.m. – 2:55 a.m.

Women’s Snowboard (LIVE)

Halfpipe Qualifying

Snowboard Cross Final

Snowboard Cross Qualifying

Men’s Speed Skating – 1500m Final

Men’s & Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – Individual Sprint Finals

CNBC

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Game

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Gold Medal Game

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9 (DAY 5)

NBC

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom Final Run

Women’s Snowboard – Snowboard Cross Final

Doubles Luge – First & Final Runs

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Individual Normal Hill & 10km

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Snowboard – Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

Men’s Figure Skating – Free Skate (LIVE)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run

Men’s Short Track – 1500m Final

9:30 p.m. – 10:05 p.m. PT

Men’s Figure Skating – Free Skate

1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Run (LIVE)

USA NETWORK

3 a.m. – 3:50 a.m.

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Individual Normal Hill (LIVE)

3:50 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Russian Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Short Track (LIVE)

Relay Semifinals

1000m Qualifying

Men’s Short Track – 1500m Quarterfinals & Semifinals & Final (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Czech Republic vs. Denmark (LIVE)

10:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Men’s Curling – China vs. Sweden

Doubles Luge – First & Final Runs

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Individual 10km

4:45 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Ice Hockey

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Individual 10km

Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing – Individual Normal Hill

8:30 p.m. – 10:20 p.m.

Men’s Figure Skating – Free Skate (LIVE)

10:20 p.m. – 2:25 a.m.

Men’s Snowboard (LIVE)

Snowboard Cross Final

Snowboard Cross Qualifying

Doubles Luge – First & Final Runs

Men’s Skeleton – First & Second Runs

CNBC

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Latvia (LIVE)

