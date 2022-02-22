0 0

AGT Extreme Premiere Quick-Cap

Host: Terry Crews

Judges: Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella, Travis Pastrana

Act 1: Aaron Evans

Talent: Doing flips over moving cars

Feedback: The act was interesting, to say the least. It is not something I would think to watch, but I did enjoy it. The judges agree and send him to the next round.

Act 2: Joogsquad

Talent: Various daredevil stunts

Feedback: They more or less re-enact the show Jackass and do things like surf through fire, jump on trampolines while on fire into kiddie pools and the like. The judges aren’t completely excited but send them through anyway.

Act 3: Verge Aero

Talent: Choreographed drones

Feedback: While I wouldn’t consider this to be extreme, it is incredible to watch. I am impressed with how they got everything to work and be so in sync.

SIMON HITS HIS GOLDEN BUZZER!

Act 4: David ‘The Bullet’ Smith

Talent: Human Cannonball

Feedback: His father is a Guiness World Record holder for shooting him out of cannonballs, so David wants to beat that record. It is quite impressive and the fact that it is a family tradition makes it even more appealing. The judges enjoy it and send them through.

Act 5: Jenna Bandy

Talent: Tossing a football to break a record.

Feedback: I guess there is always one? How is this extreme? Or talent? She missed every time. Jenna seems lovely, but I am not at all shocked she was sent home.

Act 6: Leeky DaBikestar

Talent: Motocross

Feedback: He already won me over with his backstory on how these stunts helped keep him off the streets and how he wants to inspire other young minds, including his own son. The act was mesmerizing, and I like how he was able to make it look as if he was doing tricks in the big city. The judges send him to the next round.

Act 7: Aaron Wheelz

Talent: Wheelchair Motocross

Feedback: He climbs up on a ramp (where he is joined by the judges) and launches himself off. He ends up belly flopping, but attempts it one more time and nails it. The judges are blown away by how incredible the act was that…………

NIKKI GIVES HIM HER GOLDEN BUZZER!

Stay tuned for more acts!

