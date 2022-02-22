AGT Extreme Premiere Quick-Cap
Host: Terry Crews
Judges: Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella, Travis Pastrana
Act 1: Aaron Evans
Talent: Doing flips over moving cars
Feedback: The act was interesting, to say the least. It is not something I would think to watch, but I did enjoy it. The judges agree and send him to the next round.
Act 2: Joogsquad
Talent: Various daredevil stunts
Feedback: They more or less re-enact the show Jackass and do things like surf through fire, jump on trampolines while on fire into kiddie pools and the like. The judges aren’t completely excited but send them through anyway.
Act 3: Verge Aero
Talent: Choreographed drones
Feedback: While I wouldn’t consider this to be extreme, it is incredible to watch. I am impressed with how they got everything to work and be so in sync.
SIMON HITS HIS GOLDEN BUZZER!
Act 4: David ‘The Bullet’ Smith
Talent: Human Cannonball
Feedback: His father is a Guiness World Record holder for shooting him out of cannonballs, so David wants to beat that record. It is quite impressive and the fact that it is a family tradition makes it even more appealing. The judges enjoy it and send them through.
Act 5: Jenna Bandy
Talent: Tossing a football to break a record.
Feedback: I guess there is always one? How is this extreme? Or talent? She missed every time. Jenna seems lovely, but I am not at all shocked she was sent home.
Act 6: Leeky DaBikestar
Talent: Motocross
Feedback: He already won me over with his backstory on how these stunts helped keep him off the streets and how he wants to inspire other young minds, including his own son. The act was mesmerizing, and I like how he was able to make it look as if he was doing tricks in the big city. The judges send him to the next round.
Act 7: Aaron Wheelz
Talent: Wheelchair Motocross
Feedback: He climbs up on a ramp (where he is joined by the judges) and launches himself off. He ends up belly flopping, but attempts it one more time and nails it. The judges are blown away by how incredible the act was that…………
NIKKI GIVES HIM HER GOLDEN BUZZER!
Stay tuned for more acts!
