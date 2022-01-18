Read Time:1 Minute, 32 Second
Vanderpump Rules Season Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/18/2022
- Morpheus? That is the chicest thing you have been called? All righty, then!
- Finally, Scheana sees that this secret wedding is a BADDDDDDD idea.
- That being said, she can share the engagement news AFTER the weekend instead of making it about herself and whining that she wants her friends to be happy for her.
- For a season finale episode, this is boring AF.
- Charli’s WTF reaction is epic, but Lala’s confessional calling them out for being selfish is even better. She said exactly all we were thinking the entire time.
- Sandoval has the perfect ‘Scheana, SHUT UP’ look on his face.
- It is very telling that nobody is at all happy for Brock and Scheana hijacking the party to make it about themselves.
- I am glad Max and James made up and are friends again.
- Raquel’s reaction to giving her speech is so relatable. I am glad James was there to give her support.
- In what universe did Scheana expect Lisa to be on her side? NOBODY would be on her side in this situation. LITERALLY NOBODY.
- It is a job for Tequila Katie sounds like something a bartender superhero would say.
- Sandoval, don’t bite the hand that fed you! Sheesh, Lisa is just concerned as to why things are going so slow. She very well might have wanted to offer you help.
- James going after Brock is seriously the best moment of the season.
- WTF is wrong with Ariana going after Lala and acting like a 12-year-old mimicking her?
- Poor Raquel looks so hurt over all this drama…..especially since all of this is unfolding in front of her family.
- WOW, Brock is really being a prick about this….why can’t he take any responsibility for his actions?
Reunion next week, stay tuned!
More Stories
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 1/16/2022
ICMYI: Young Sheldon Recap for A Lock-In, a Weather Girl and a Disgusting Habit
ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me By My Middle Name