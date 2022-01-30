Read Time:2 Minute, 33 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 1/30/2022
- Enjoy this promised land while it lasts, Heather! Somehow, I think this peace is temporary.
- Those must be really shitty extensions if they fell out all over the place.
- ATV, horseback riding or spa….I pick spa!
- Jen seems to regret her choice by hanging out with Whitney, while Lisa and Heather are acting like they are on a first date.
- The thing is, I don’t understand why Meredith would lie about her own father’s memorial….even if she did other stuff, lying about that would be pretty effed up.
- I just realized the whole arrest fiasco happened on my mother’s birthday. (March 30)
- I agree with Whitney….there has to be something more with Meredith and Jen to cause all this animosity.
- This spa looks LEGIT amazing.
- In Mary’s defense, I would not feel comfortable being completely naked in front of a bunch of strangers. I would at least be in a swimsuit or my undies during a massage.
- Jen’s red jumpsuit is everything….she looks gorgeous and it is such a mood!
- This Cinco de Mayo party looks like so much fun.
- It is so sweet of Jen to still give everyone the gifts she intended to give them all in Vail.
- Wow, Mary was really rude just going into the house like that, refusing to get blankets when she came back and then….tossing said blankets at them? What is her beef? Is there anyone she likes at all?
- That food looks so delicious…..omg….it needs to be in my belly.
- So Mary doesn’t like Jennie and thinks she is rude…..yet, Mary is also rude….pot meet kettle.
- Why is Lisa yelling at Meredith for not being kind? Meredith didn’t even DO anything during this dinner. I forgot she was even there.
- Jen calling Lisa out was what we all needed….but why did she storm out?
- Lisa reminds me of that girl in high school who acts like a friend and then reminds you of every nice thing she ever did in her life to avoid being held accountable for being mean.
- My mom and I were legit just talking about Taco Bell when Mary brought it up. I also don’t see how having a love of fast food makes Lisa a bad person? I adore fast food more than I should….and I don’t think I am *that* bad.
- I am LIVING for Jennie calling Mary out on her BS….and Whitney piling on is just icing on the cake.
- Seeing Lisa upset over Meredith having Mary’s back and not hers breaks my heart. I know how she feels and it breaks my heart.
- WTF is Lisa ranting about Meredith sleeping with half of New York? They don’t even LIVE in New York and I don’t recall her saying she spent much time there?
- Lisa tossing her mic to the producer in her bra was hysterical and a fabulous way to end the episode.
More next week, stay tuned!
