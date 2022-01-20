January 23, 2022

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to Coach Puppy Bowl

Sammi Turano January 20, 2022
It’s a make-or-break move for Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg as they add coaching duties to their roles as hosts of the other big game on Sunday, Feb. 13, PUPPY BOWL! That’s right, Snoop is the official coach for Team Fluff and Martha will coach last year’s champions, Team Ruff. As first-time coaches, Martha and Snoop take it to an all-new level as they hit the Gridiron with purpose – and a posse of puppy players – for a game that will be as epic as it is adorable. Tune in to Puppy Bowl XVIII, the three-hour spectacular event that can be streamed on discovery+ the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription service, and seen on Animal Planet Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2PM/ET 11AM/PT
“I’m honored to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the ‘woof’, with the magnificent Martha Stewart!”, said Snoop Dogg
“I’m so excited that Snoop and I are back to kick off Puppy Bowl XVIII, and help a bunch of deserving pups find their forever homes!”, said Martha Stewart.
With their expertise, know-how and swagger, Snoop and Martha will provide PUPPY BOWL audiences with play updates as they cheer on their teams while giving each other a few challenges along the way. They will lead training sessions, run drills, and provide motivation and encouragement to inspire their all-adoptable puppy players to greatness. And celebrity groomer, Jess Rona, stops by to provide an assist to both Snoop and Martha as they ready their puppy players for competition. As successful coaches, Snoop and Martha are highly motivated, committed and patient with their puppy players who all bring their “A” game to the field to help bring home the “Chewy Lombarky Trophy” and find their loving, forever homes.
For more information about the shelters, rescues and organizations that are participating in Puppy Bowl XVIII, Animal Planet audiences can visit www.Puppybowl.com/Adopt.
Puppy Bowl XVIII is produced for Animal Planet by Bright Spot Content, an ALL3Media America company. Simon Morris is executive producer and showrunner with Suzanne Rauscher and Sandy Varo Jarrell also serving as executive producers. For Animal Planet, Erin Wanner is executive producer, Pat Dempsey is supervising producer and Marissa Donovan is production coordinator.

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
