January 23, 2022

Singer Meatloaf Dead at 74

Sammi Turano January 21, 2022
Sad news for the music world today. Legendary performer Meatloaf, who is known for hit songs such as I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) and appearances in cult classics such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show, has died. He was 74 years old.

An official cause of death was not yet released.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum’s family released the following statement via social media:

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his family and loved ones during this time.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
