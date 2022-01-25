January 27, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Jennie Nguyen Fired from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:2 -- Pictured: Jennie Nguyen -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)

Jennie Nguyen Fired from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Sammi Turano January 25, 2022
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:48 Second

Jennie Nguyen Fired from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is going to be short one housewife next season. Jennie Nguyen, who joined the series this past season, has been fired. Bravo made the announcement on their official Twitter account.

 

 

Jennie, who became a fan favorite during her time on the show, recently came under fire for some controversial social media posts that resurfaced. While she issued an apology, Bravo decided to let her go, even though she was set to be a part of season three. There is no word as to if the controversy will be addressed by her former co-stars during season three.

More news will be shared as it becomes available.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

America's Funniest Home Videos Honors Bob Saget
0 0
1 min read

America’s Funniest Home Videos Honors Bob Saget

January 16, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: TomTom Takeover Event
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: TomTom Takeover Event

December 22, 2021 Sammi Turano
Gwenyth Paltrow Partners with Copper Fit
0 0
3 min read

Gwenyth Paltrow Partners with Copper Fit

December 19, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Amazing Race Recap for 1/26/2022
0 0
2 min read

The Amazing Race Recap for 1/26/2022

January 26, 2022 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Cast Announced
0 0
2 min read

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Cast Announced

January 26, 2022 Sammi Turano
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Game of Privileges Recap
0 0
3 min read

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Game of Privileges Recap

January 26, 2022 Sammi Turano
Vanderpump Rules Season Nine Reunion Snark and Highlights Part 1
0 0
3 min read

Vanderpump Rules Season Nine Reunion Snark and Highlights Part 1

January 25, 2022 Sammi Turano