January 10, 2022

Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65

Sammi Turano January 9, 2022
Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Bob Saget, best known for playing the role of Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House, has died. He was 65 years old.

The actor/comedian, who also appeared in the show’s reboot Fuller House, was found dead inside a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. TMZ, who  was the first to break the story, shared that the Sheriff’s Department and the fire department responded to the hotel around 4 PM ET … after hotel security had found Bob in his room. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of death is currently unknown.

The How I Met Your Mother alum was touring the country for his comedy show at the time of his death. His last social media post was early this morning, where he talked about his show and thanked Tim Wilkins for opening. He also shared a link for shows he planned on doing later on in the year.

He is survived by his wife and three children. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
