Celebrity Big Brother 3 Cast Announced
BIG BROTHER today announced the 11 Houseguests who will star in the third celebrity edition of the hit CBS Original reality show. This season’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER cast includes an Olympic medalist, a two-time NBA champion, a former boy-band heartthrob, an ‘80s TV icon, an Emmy® Award-winning TV personality, two Housewives and a UFC champion, among others. The third season of CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Following the premiere, CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER will air on multiple nights each week throughout February, with the finale on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host.
The following 11 celebrity Houseguests will compete for $250,000:
Cynthia Bailey (54)
Model/TV personality
Photo Credit: Bobby Quillard
Todd Bridges (56)
Actor
Photo Credit: Vanzil Burke
Todrick Hall (36)
Entertainer
Photo Credit: Alex Harper
Chris Kattan (51)
Comedian
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chris Kattan
Chris Kirkpatrick (50)
Pop star
Photo Credit: Jake Harsh
Carson Kressley (52)
Emmy® Award-winning TV personality
Photo Credit: Matt Monath
Teddi Mellencamp (40)
Television personality
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Teddi Mellencamp
Shanna Moakler (46)
Actress/former Miss USA
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Shanna Moakler
Mirai Nagasu (28)
Olympic medalist
Photo Credit: Mirai Nagasu
Miesha Tate (35)
Former UFC champion
Photo Credit: Juan Cardenas
Lamar Odom (42)
NBA champion
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lamar Odom
CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with over 90 HD cameras and over 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day, and having no contact with the outside world. Each week, one or more celebrity Houseguests will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $250,000. CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.
