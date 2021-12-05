0 0

Vanderpump Rules Stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy Call Off Engagement

It’s over! Vanderpump Rules stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy have called off their engagement, TVGrapevine has learned. The couple, who have been together for five years, got engaged earlier this season.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the couple shared via their respective Instagram accounts today.

“We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

The former couple will address their split on the Vanderpump Rules reunion, which was filmed this past Friday.

More details will be posted as they become available.

