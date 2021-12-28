Read Time:1 Minute, 39 Second
Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 12/28/2021
- Raquel’s sister Kate seems so sweet and so supportive of James’s sobriety. That is exactly what he needs now.
- I understand why James doesn’t want Raquel having a trashy bachelorette party. However, he did come off as controlling. I can see why Kate is now seeing red flags.
- Scotch….it sounded good at the time. Oh, Brock.
- Brock planning to propose to Scheana….complete with a shotgun wedding is so….crazy, but to him.
- Lala seems so serious about her business and I am so proud of her dedication.
- It is obvious the Tom breakup is not going over well, but at least Katie and Ariana are still close.
- I am loving the fact that Lala calls James out on his bad behavior, but she does it in a direct, nice way.
- How is Lala the voice of reason in this episode? First with James, then with Brock and the engagement/wedding idea. That being said, she seems to want what is best for Scheana and to be a good friend.
- Charli has made $356 for her feet pictures so far.
- So, everyone now knows Brock’s plan….while Scheana was secretly shopping for dresses. Right now, it looks like the wedding is a no-go, but the engagement is on.
- Lala seems to really be focusing on being a better friend these days, good for her!
- Katie and Ariana are opening a sandwich shop….I am actually curious to see how this goes.
- Lisa’s support of the shop is great….don’t get mad, get even and then some!
- James doubling down on his behavior about the bachelorette party is…..kind of scary. Also, Tom should not have brought it up at Lala’s party. There is a time and a place for things, and this is not it.
- It is odd, but very cute that Lisa purchased the feet pictures to help support the girls.
More next week. stay tuned!
