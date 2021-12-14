December 15, 2021

Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 12/14/2021

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Pictured: "Vanderpump Rules" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo)

Sammi Turano December 14, 2021
  • James and Raquel making cupcakes together is GOALS…..because cupcakes.
  • I swear there was a blink and you miss it Jax sighting at the bar. The bartender reminded me of him so much.
  • UPDATE: It was not him, just another dude with dark hair and a similar build.
  • I am so sick and tired of this Sandoval/Katie drama. Can we move on to something else already?
  • That being said, it is sweet that Katie can talk to Lisa about the issue and get advice how to handle things.
  • Lisa seems to not want to take sides in the issue, but she was right to tell Katie that Schwartz should respect her.
  • Ariana’s surprise party looks epic and so much fun. I have to admit Sandoval did a great job pulling it off.
  • However, the Sandoval/Schwartz/Katie drama has to take place…because of course it does.
  • How did Ariana only eat the dumplings? I thought she had the pizza too?
  • That fall scared me, but I am glad she is okay….and that she was able to save her drink.
  • I am glad Ariana wants Katie and Sandoval to get along, but offering to lick her butthole was a bit extra.
  • Drunk Ariana is VERY EXTRA, but I am here for it.
  • Lala interviewing assistants is unintentionally hilarious.
  • It is actually really disturbing that Schwartz had no idea that he should tell Sandoval not to talk to his wife that way….I mean, you would think he would WANT to defend his wife.
  • The footage of Schwartz getting ready to see Sandoval reminded me of a spoofy mobster movie.
  • So the Toms are going on a break? Maybe it is for the best, but it is sad to see the bromance potentially come to an end.

More next week, stay tuned!

