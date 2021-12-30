The Real Housewives of Miami Snark and Highlights for 12/30/2021

Read Time:1 Minute, 29 Second
- Poor Alexia was stood up by her ex’s boyfriend. I know she wanted closure, now she may never get it.
- Not going to lie, I am ::cough38cough::and would love that racecar bed.
- This mother/daughter day with Larsa and her daughter looks like a blast. The clothes aren’t my style, but I would love my own personal shopper.
- The women talking about losing their babies completely breaks my heart. I am sobbing over Julia’s story about how her son died.
- Alexia’s ex’s boyfriend not wanting to be on camera makes sense. I am glad she was able to talk to him and get answers on everything.
- The house Larsa is looking at is amazing….but the his and hers potty would have to go. If I ever get married, I will still need my own bathroom.
- Nicole seems like such a loving mom and daughter. Hearing her talk about her past and how her mom struggled after her father was sent away broke my heart.
- I seriously have no idea why Adriana is being so rude about Guerdy’s party planning. It is a party for Julia, not Adriana, so she needs to STFU and STFD.
- All the food at Julia’s party looks amazing.
- Again, not going to lie, I would spend the entire party playing with all the dogs.
- Martina looks like she is bored out of her mind at the party.
- Why is everyone picking on Guerdy? She is a happy person that is rising above her past. I absolutely adore her!
- Adriana needs to stop and let Guerdy talk. She is making everything about herself and completely made Guerdy feel like crap.
- We would love to see a good blow….best out of context of the night!
More next week, stay tuned.
More Stories
Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 12/28/2021
ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Miami Highlights and Snark for Season 4, Episode 3
The Real Housewives of Orange County Highlights and Snark for 12/22/2021