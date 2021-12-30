December 31, 2021

The Real Housewives of Miami Snark and Highlights for 12/30/2021

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI -- "Sushi Rolls and Wedding Woes" Episode 402 -- Pictured in this screengrab: Lisa Hochstein -- (Photo by: Peacock)

Sammi Turano December 30, 2021
  • Poor Alexia was stood up by her ex’s boyfriend. I know she wanted closure, now she may never get it.
  • Not going to lie, I am ::cough38cough::and would love that racecar bed.
  • This mother/daughter day with Larsa and her daughter looks like a blast. The clothes aren’t my style, but I would love my own personal shopper.
  • The women talking about losing their babies completely breaks my heart. I am sobbing over Julia’s story about how her son died.
  • Alexia’s ex’s boyfriend not wanting to be on camera makes sense. I am glad she was able to talk to him and get answers on everything.
  • The house Larsa is looking at is amazing….but the his and hers potty would have to go. If I ever get married, I will still need my own bathroom.
  • Nicole seems like such a loving mom and daughter. Hearing her talk about her past and how her mom struggled after her father was sent away broke my heart.
  • I seriously have no idea why Adriana is being so rude about Guerdy’s party planning. It is a party for Julia, not Adriana, so she needs to STFU and STFD.
  • All the food at Julia’s party looks amazing.
  • Again, not going to lie, I would spend the entire party playing with all the dogs.
  • Martina looks like she is bored out of her mind at the party.
  • Why is everyone picking on Guerdy? She is a happy person that is rising above her past. I absolutely adore her!
  • Adriana needs to stop and let Guerdy talk. She is making everything about herself and completely made Guerdy feel like crap.
  • We would love to see a good blow….best out of context of the night!

More next week, stay tuned.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
