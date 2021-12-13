0 0
Read Time:3 Second
The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob Ruins Christmas Sneak Peek
About Post Author
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
More Stories
FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 27TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
Sony Releases Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Released
Critics Choice Association Announced Celebration of Latino Cinema Honorees