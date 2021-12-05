December 6, 2021

Sony Releases Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Released

Sammi Turano December 5, 2021
Sony Pictures Animation just tweeted the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Check it out below.

