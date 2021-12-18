0 0

Sammi’s Favorite Things: WorkRobe

Like many people, I am currently conducting most of my meetings and interviews via Zoom, thanks to COVID. While it is nice to be at home and not have to travel all the time (and have access to my own food and cat/dog cuddles!), I still am seen by people on camera.

While this in itself isn’t a bad thing, there are days where I just want to stay in my pajamas and be comfortable. This might seem like a fun thing, but doesn’t always work in a professional setting. What is a girl to do, other than suck it up and actually get dressed up?

Enter WorkRobe. Yes, you read that correctly. There is actually a bathrobe that looks like a blouse so you can be comfortable (and in PJs all day!) and still look professional and polished on camera. The robes come in three different styles (blouse, button down and cowl neck) and are made of soft, comfortable material. It flatters every body type and is perfect for any kind of remote job. Best of all, they are affordable, which is the icing on the cake. Check out more at myworkrobe.com!

