Sammi’s Favorite Things: Wellness Goodies

As someone who believes in living my best life, I am always on the hunt for the best in health and wellness products. Check out some of my favorites below:

Hello Again: Los Angeles based cannabis brand Hello Again is proud to announce the launch of travel-

friendly versions of their powerful suppositoires. Hello Again combines the healing power of

cannabis with top notch botanicals to help relieve the symptoms of menopause (hot flashes,

brain frog, moodiness, and more!) Co-founder Carrie Mapes says, “We heard you ladies!

Relief is now available in adorable two-packs. Call them purse-sized, call them sample-sized.

We call them GYNOMITE.” The new items will be released in September just in time to

strengthen the V-Force for Menopause Awareness Month in October (International Women’s

Day’s more cultured sibling).

Hello Again comes in two formulas. Everyday contains 1THC:8CBD (2mg THC: 16mg CBD)

and helps women throughout the day with temperature control, energy, mood, and mental

clarity, while Sleep contains 4THC: 1CBD (20mg THC: 5mg CBD) and gets ladies back to

sleeping soundly sans night sweats and anxiety. As a bonus, both formulations address vaginal

dryness! Originally only available in boxes containing eight suppositories, Hello Again is now

providing holistic relief on the go thanks to their adorable new two-packs which retail between

$12 and $15.

The Gift of Fitness – holiday stocking stuffers

SinFit Nutrition: SinFit is known for their quality ingredients and interesting products from protein bars, better for you pancakes and seasonings and spice rubs that are truly unique.

SINFIT® also makes some of the best tasting protein bars on the market and are gluten free and high in protein. Brand new are Gluten Free Plant based bars in delicious Almond Chocolate, Cinnamon Cashew and White Chocolate Cranberry are now available. Maybe the best tasting plant based bars? New Pumpkin Spice seasoning coming soon.

Brief description:

Whether you’re cooking for holiday meals or want some extra flavor in your baked goods, SINFIT has you covered with 17 different low sodium, Gluten Free and low sugar seasonings! With a wide range from savory to sweet flavors such as Cinnamon Honey Butter to Tennessee Whiskey or even the spicy Mango Habanero, you’ll never have to look further than SINFIT to add some spice to your life. The company offers the option to grab your 3 pack or 6 pack set today and save up to 17% on your favorite flavors!

​Price: The seasonings can be bought individually or sets of three for $24.29

The Gift of Sleep

NightWise – is a science-based consumer health company, headquartered in Atlanta, and focused on helping people understand the power and importance of restorative sleep, announced today the launch of its innovative sleep solution NightWise™.

NightWise™ contains tiny beads in each capsule that are released during the night using a unique 3-phase system that works with the body’s natural sleep cycles to help people experience restorative sleep. The ground-breaking innovation used in NightWise™ is the Intelligent Release Technology™, specifically designed to deliver the perfect dose of trusted ingredients throughout the night.

The goal of the company is to help revolutionize the sleep industry by getting people into restorative sleep. Sleep deprivation is an epidemic with 70 million Americans struggling to get enough sleep each night. Its impact can be felt from daytime sleepiness and the reduced quality of life it can produce to the potential long-term health issues like depression, obesity, diabetes, and even cardiovascular disease.

www.nightwise.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Gift of Healing

Mojave Rx: is an incredible gift for anyone and one of the best relief and recovery creams on the market. I can send you samples and have you test it out yourself.

Whether you’re a pro athlete, peloton rider, yoga fan or fitness enthusiast you should be on the lookout for high quality products that can help effectively manage exercise related injuries and ways to speed up muscle recovery.

Enter the 10,000mg CBD line from Mojave Rx, a performance supplement company headquartered in Santa Monica that’s utilizing CBD to create highly potent, top-quality products which support pain relief, physical rehabilitation, and muscle recovery.

Mojave Rx’s team have created ‘Rx’ strength formulations, each with 10,000mg of CBD and secondary actives, such as Jojoba Oil, Echinacea, and Tea Tree, to maximize efficacy. The Relief Salve and Relief Roll-on target acute pain relief on the spot, while the Recovery Tincture focuses on whole body pain relief and recovery through interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid, inflammatory, and nociceptive (pain sensing) systems.

The brand is committed to supporting American Veterans by donating $1 of every sale to charities that help the cause. Roughly 1 out of every 4 homeless is a veteran, a statistic that underlines the need for greater support for our nation’s heroes as they transition to civilian life.

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

