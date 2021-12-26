Sammi’s Favorite Things: TV Show of the Year
As the year comes to a close, TVGrapevine is doing the ‘Best Of’ list, which will include TV shows, books, movies and more. Tonight, we will begin with our favorite show of the year.
TV SHOW OF THE YEAR: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
The Hulu smash hit was by far TVGrapevine’s favorite show of the year. Although it was not recapped on the site, it was one of the best shows of the year, filled with humor, plot twists and of course, a top-notch cast. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez played a trio of strangers who come together and form a podcast after someone in their building is murdered.
The suspect list, which includes musical superstar Sting (who plays himself!), grows every week, leading viewers wondering whodunnit. Just as viewers think they have the answer, something happens to change their minds…..up until the very last minute. The dramatic cliffhanger has everyone talking and counting down the days until season two, which will premiere in 2022.
Congratulations to the show and cast for winning our TV Show of the Year Award.
