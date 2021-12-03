0 0

Read Time: 47 Second

Sammi’s Favorite Things/Hair Product of the Year: Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils

I am obsessed with all things involving hair. While I never went to beauty school, I am still always changing the color and style of my hair, which also means trying new products.

Right now, I am IN LOVE with Aunt Jackie’s hair care line. The gender-neutral line has something for everyone and for every hair type. The products are free from sulfates and parabens, making your hair even healthier and more beautiful.

My current favorite is the Cool It line. The smell is invigorating, which helps give a spa like experience. The best part is that it doubles as a body wash, helping save money in the process.

Aunt Jackie’s products can be found in your local drugstore or online….at a completely affordable price.

This is not only one of Sammi’s Favorite Things, but our Hair Product of The Year!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts