RuPaul’s Drag Race 14: Meet The Cast

Check out the cast for RuPaul’s Drag Race 14, which is set to hit your screens January 7, 2022, only on VH1!
The Season 14 cast includes:
Alyssa Hunter: Continuing the long tradition of Puerto Rican contestants on “Drag Race,” Alyssa is known as an accomplished pageant queen.
Angeria Paris VanMicheals: This classic Southern pageant queen hails from Atlanta.
Bosco: The Seattle native experimented with prosthetic makeup during the onset of the pandemic to add to her repertoire.
Daya Betty: Standing six-foot-four, Daya sports an ’80s look she crafted working within the Missouri-based House of Methyd, founded by Season 12 finalist Crystal Methyd.
Deja Skye: This Fresno, Ca. native has a vividly colorful drag aesthetic and boasts “killer cup sync skills,” according to a release.
Jasmine Kennedie: This New York City queen is known for her dancing skills and upbeat personality.
Jorgeous: This Latina queen began doing drag at 16 and also touts herself as a “dancing diva” on Instagram.
June Jambalaya: Another queen renowned for her dancing, June hails from Los Angeles.
Kerri Colby: One of two trans women on the season, Kerri is a Los Angeles queen who is a member of “the legendary House of Colby.”
Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté: As her name suggests, Kornbread — also a trans woman and L.A. queen — has an aesthetic based in food.
Lady Camden: This British native lives now in Sacramento, and is a trained ballet dancer.
Maddy Morphosis: The first heterosexual queen to compete on “Drag Race,” Maddy is from Fayetteville, Ark. and performs as a camp and comedy queen.
Orion Story: Orion is the first queen to represent Michigan on “Drag Race,” with an aesthetic described in a release as “smoldering Lana Del Rey energy.”
Willow Pill: The drag sister of Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly shares her outré approach to drag.
