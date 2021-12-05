December 7, 2021

Politician and War Veteran Bob Dole Dead at 98

Sammi Turano December 5, 2021
Sad news for the world today. American hero, Senator and former Presidential nominee Bob Dole has died. He was 98 years old.

The WWII veteran announced that he was battling stage four lung cancer earlier this year.

His death was confirmed by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation via social media.

No further information was given regarding his death, but several of his colleagues, including President Joe Biden, expressed their condolences to his family and shared fond memories of the American hero.

TVGrapevine sends love and prayers to his family at this time.

 

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

