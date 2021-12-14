0 0
Michelle Obama’s Black-ish Appearance Photos Released
“That’s What Friends Are For” – Season Premiere – Bow convinces Dre to attend a fundraising event for When We All Vote in hopes to make some new couple friends (and to do their part in increasing participation in each and every election), but Dre is convinced there will be nothing but dud husbands there to befriend. Their expectations are far exceeded when the special guest for the evening is none other than Michelle Obama. To their surprise, the former first lady accepts an invitation for dinner at their house. But on the evening of the special meal, the rest of the Johnsons want to crash the occasion. The season eight premiere of “black-ish” airs TUESDAY, JAN. 4 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST/PST) on ABC.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
