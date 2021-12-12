ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for The Yips and an Oddly Hypnotic Bohemian

0 0

Young Sheldon Recap for The Yips and an Oddly Hypnotic Bohemian

The episode opens with Dale and MeeMaw watching Missy play softball. He is coaching and she is cheering her on. However, she is having trouble, which Dale tells her is the yips. She doesn’t know what to do, so he tells her to stop thinking and just throw. This doesn’t seem to help as her throwing gets worse.

George is working in the yard when he hears Brenda stressing out. He ends up helping her fix her car, so she offers him a beer and cobbler as a thank you. He asks her where she was planning on going and she tells him a Weight Watchers meeting. He decides to take her up on her offer, where they talk about their kids and life. He notices things in her house falling apart and offers to help out. Things become awkward and he leaves.

He later tells Mary about it and says he should help her out….and hitch up his pants.

Sheldon is studying for finals when he hears Missy practicing. He does to see what is going on and she tells him about the yips. He hopes it is not contagious and the two end up getting into a fight.

The next day, he ends up having his own version of the yips during his test. Dr. Linkletter tells him time is up, but he ends up freaking out . Dr. Linkletter tells him he will still pass and takes the test away.

Later on, George has Billy help him out with fixing his and Brenda’s house. Again, things get awkward and George heads home to have sex with Mary. She is weirded out and leaves the room.

Sheldon yells at Missy for giving him the yips. She says it is puberty, which makes him frustrated. Sheldon talks to George, who tells him this happens in sports and needs to turn his brain off. He offers him some advice on how to do it using the Nike slogan.

Sheldon decides to try it, but also asks Georgie on how to stop thinking. Georgie ends up zoning out and Sheldon wants to know how he did it. However, Georgie has no idea how to explain it.

Dr. Linkletter gives Sheldon another chance to take the test, but he still has the yips. Sheldon said he didn’t do it, but Dr. Linkletter says he did indeed waste his morning.

George goes over to help Brenda fix her toilet. She offers to feed him dinner, leading him to question what is going on. The two end up arguing, but he ends up staying to help her and eat lasagna.

Sheldon decides to free his mind by watching TV, eventually landing on Bob Ross. He is fascinated by it, even though Missy thinks that he is watching Richard Simmons. His yips are now over and he is able to pass his test.

George goes to the bar with a friend, where they end up discussing life and women. George is envious of his bachelor life and considers setting his friend up with Brenda.

The episode ends with Dale insulting Missy, which cures her of the yips.

