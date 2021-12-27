December 28, 2021

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Miami Highlights and Snark for Season 4, Episode 3

Sammi Turano December 27, 2021
  • I feel so bad for Alexia being put in the middle of her fiancé and her son’s fighting.
  • The food at that sushi dinner looks so amazingly delicious.
  • Pearls on the shaft of the penis for more sexual pleasure? I have never heard of this before….and kind of wish I hadn’t.
  • Strawberry pizza could work if you make it into a dessert pizza….this little guy may be on to something.
  • Larsa’s house looks amazing…I so need to redecorate now….she is giving me so many ideas.
  • I’m not a mom, but I assume playdates where everyone gets along really is a jackpot.
  • Hiding French fries in your bra is such a mood. Now I want fries.
  • Hearing the story about Nicole’s dad and her upbringing is so heartbreaking, but I am so proud of her for becoming such a strong, independent woman.
  • I am so proud of Alexia winning the LGBT award and all the work she does for their community.
  • I think Alexia’s son may have the hots for Marysol.
  • I feel so bad that Kiki broke her engagement, she seems so sweet and full of love.
  • I am so obsessed with Martina’s art….and so sweet that Julia is so supportive of her.
  • This whole thing with Alexia is either going to work in her favor or be a colossal disaster.

More next week, stay tuned!

 

