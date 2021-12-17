0 0

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Finale Airs This Weekend

After a nail-biting wildcard round that saw team Slytherin narrowly defeat team Gryffindor, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses continues Sunday, Dec. 19 at 8:00 p.m. on TBS and Cartoon Network with the grand finale. The final installment, once again hosted by Helen Mirren, promises an exciting battle between the loyal Hufflepuffs, the wise and witty Ravenclaws and the proud and ambitious Slytherins. Only one house can win the inaugural Hogwarts Tournament of Houses trophy. You don’t want to miss it!

Sunday, Dec. 19 – “The Grand Finale”

Join Helen Mirren for a historic night in the history of Hogwarts as this epic TV event series culminates in the Grand Finale. Tonight’s final edition is full of Wizarding World trivia, packed with magical special guests and overflowing with classic clips. It all comes down to this, one team, one house will tonight lift the inaugural Hogwarts Tournament of Houses trophy.

More about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses:

Hosted by Mirren, the four-part bracket-style quiz competition on TBS and Cartoon Network features fans competing for their Hogwarts house as they look to unveil who knows the most about Wizarding World. The winning house will take home the ultimate title of House Cup Champion, the Tournament of Houses championship trophy and a magical Wizarding World prize package. Special cameos by Harry Potter film alumni Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley Henderson and Luke Youngblood, as well as superfans Pete Davidson and Jay Leno are also in store. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Warner Horizon alongside Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool.

