Circle To Air USO Special

WHO: Circle, the award-winning country music and lifestyle network and official TV home of the Grand Ole Opry and The United Service Organizations (USO), the non-profit organization which strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation.

WHAT: During ‘Opry Live: USO Holiday Special,’ host and USO Global Ambassador Kellie Pickler will be joined by country artists including Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Jessie James Decker, Craig Morgan, Josh Turner, Carrie Underwood, and The War & Treaty. The evening will bring a bit of holiday cheer and a sense of togetherness to the brave men and women who serve our country.

WHEN: ‘Opry Live: USO Holiday Special’ will air from 9pm to 10pm EST on Saturday, December 18th, 2021. The USO has also provided early, exclusive access to the special via the USO app.

WHERE: For more information on how to watch Circle, please visit: https://www.circleallaccess.com/watch-circle/.

