0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 38 Second

CBS Daytime To Celebrate The Holidays

Throughout the week of December 20, CBS Daytime brings a blizzard of special holiday-themed episodes of your favorite daytime dramas and game shows – THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, THE PRICE IS RIGHT and LET’S MAKE A DEAL.

On THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, the spirit of Christmas is in the air. Sheila extends her gratitude to Taylor for allowing her to spend the holiday with her, Steffy, Finn, Thomas, Kelly, and Hayes. Brooke and Quinn decide to put their differences behind them for the night. Hope spends time alone with her father, Deacon, for Christmas before joining Liam and the children at Eric’s. Ridge gives a touching speech about the holidays and family. Quinn, Ridge, Brooke, Carter, Zende, Paris, Hope and Liam gather around the piano as Eric leads them in the annual tradition of singing Christmas carols. THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is produced by Bell-Phillip Television Productions, Inc and airs weekdays (1:30-2:00 PM, ET; 12:30-1:00 PM, PT). Bradley Bell is the executive producer and head writer.

On THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) remind their family of the true meaning of Christmas, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) helps Devon (Bryton James) reevaluate his role in baby Dominic’s life and Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes a list and checks it twice as he embarks on an enlightening trip. THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, the #1 daytime drama for 32 consecutive years, is a continuing drama revolving around the loves, enemies, hopes and fears of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town of Genoa City and airs (12:30-1:30 PM, ET; 11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT).

On THE PRICE IS RIGHT, contestants come on down all week to play festive games for super-sized prizes fit for Santa. THE PRICE IS RIGHT will also air a special primetime episode on Wednesday, December 22 (8:00 PM-9:00PM, ET/7:00-8:00 PM, PT) featuring Pet Adoption for animals looking for their fur-ever home this holiday season. THE PRICE IS RIGHT, network television’s #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, is produced by Fremantle and broadcast weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT). Drew Carey is the host.

Starting Wednesday December 22, get into the spirit of the season with 3 days of LET’S MAKE A DEAL holiday specials, complete with visits to countdown calendar, a ride on the Christmas Cash Train, a letter to Santa, stockings stuffed with cash, and holiday inspired Jukebox song clues. Of course, Wayne and the cast have plenty of gifts they hope to give away, including festive finds like a snowmobile & a crafting room, plus luxury jewelry, 11 trips, and 5 cars. One lucky trader could even win a Maserati Ghibli! Talk about a happy holiday! LET’S MAKE A DEAL is hosted by Daytime Emmy Award-winning game show host Wayne Brady. It is produced by Fremantle and broadcast weekdays (check local listings).

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts