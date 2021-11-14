Winners of the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
BEST DIRECTOR (TIE)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
BEST DIRECTOR (TIE)
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin – The Rescue
BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
David Katznelson, Ian Seabrook and Picha Srisansanee – The Rescue
BEST EDITING
Joshua L. Pearson – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
BEST SCORE
Daniel Pemberton – The Rescue
BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
BEST HISTORICAL OR BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY
Val
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY
The Crime of the Century
BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY
Becoming Cousteau
BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY
The Alpinist
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
The Queen of Basketball
BEST NARRATION
Val
