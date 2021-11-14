November 16, 2021

Winners of the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards

Sammi Turano November 14, 2021
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

 

BEST DIRECTOR (TIE)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

 

BEST DIRECTOR (TIE)

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin – The Rescue

 

BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

David Katznelson, Ian Seabrook and Picha Srisansanee – The Rescue

 

BEST EDITING

Joshua L. Pearson – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

 

BEST SCORE

Daniel Pemberton – The Rescue

 

BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

 

BEST HISTORICAL OR BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

Val

 

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

 

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

The Crime of the Century

 

BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

Becoming Cousteau

 

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

The Alpinist

 

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

The Queen of Basketball

 

BEST NARRATION

Val

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

