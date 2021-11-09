Read Time:1 Minute, 27 Second
Vanderpump Rules Highlights and Snark for 11/9/2021
- I don’t know what coffee shop Charli and Ariana are at, but those beignets look LEGIT.
- The guy time on this show looks fun, but doesn’t hold a candle to the RHONJ husbands spending time together.
- I am loving seeing Charli grow into her own woman. I am especially proud of her coming to terms with her food issues and working on them.
- I started housekeeping and cooking and karma sutra and jumped into this. ::flashes diamond:: Oh, Lisa, don’t ever change.
- James raging at his mom after bumping Raquel’s nose really scares me. It scares me even more that Raquel was too scared to tell Lisa what happened.
- Tom breaking the door to his house with Katie is scary AF.
- Brock broke Rob’s TV hanging record…..with a time of 5 minutes and 39 seconds.
- Bragging that your man can do things in less than seven minutes is not always a good thing.
- This culinary party is amazing and a fun way to socialize and try new food.
- Katie constantly picking on Tom really bothers me. He is no prince, but it seems like she goes out of her way to make him feel like crap.
- Scheana looks so comfy in her sweats with her hair up.
- Lala constantly feeling like she needs to prove herself is such a relatable feeling.
- The 30 second hand job dare was so cringe….but hilarious.
- Why is James making Raquel’s nose surgery about himself?
- $30,000 for a nose job? Is this realistic?
This episode was a boring, filler episode. There was not much to even snark about. In fact, I fell asleep during part of it. Hopefully, next week is better. stay tuned!
