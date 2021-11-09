November 10, 2021

Vanderpump Rules Highlights and Snark for 11/9/2021

Sammi Turano November 9, 2021
  • I don’t know what coffee shop Charli and Ariana are at, but those beignets look LEGIT.
  • The guy time on this show looks fun, but doesn’t hold a candle to the RHONJ husbands spending time together.
  • I am loving seeing Charli grow into her own woman. I am especially proud of her coming to terms with her food issues and working on them.
  • I started housekeeping and cooking and karma sutra and jumped into this. ::flashes diamond:: Oh, Lisa, don’t ever change.
  • James raging at his mom after bumping Raquel’s nose really scares me. It scares me even more that Raquel was too scared to tell Lisa what happened.
  • Tom breaking the door to his house with Katie is scary AF.
  • Brock broke Rob’s TV hanging record…..with a time of 5 minutes and 39 seconds.
  • Bragging that your man can do things in less than seven minutes is not always a good thing.
  • This culinary party is amazing and a fun way to socialize and try new food.
  • Katie constantly picking on Tom really bothers me. He is no prince, but it seems like she goes out of her way to make him feel like crap.
  • Scheana looks so comfy in her sweats with her hair up.
  • Lala constantly feeling like she needs to prove herself is such a relatable feeling.
  • The 30 second hand job dare was so cringe….but hilarious.
  • Why is James making Raquel’s nose surgery about himself?
  • $30,000 for a nose job? Is this realistic?

 

This episode was a boring, filler episode. There was not much to even snark about. In fact, I fell asleep during part of it. Hopefully, next week is better. stay tuned!

